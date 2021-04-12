Emma Palmer of Derby High School will represent Derby at the upcoming Riverfest in Wichita.
Each year, the festival selects one student representative from each high school in the area to help host events during Riverfest and visit local hospitals, nursing homes and schools. Most Prairie Schooner mates volunteer 85 to 150 hours.
To qualify, students must be a junior with a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, a citizen of the United States, among other qualifications. Recommendations are usually submitted by school counselors.
Riverfest is set from June 4 to June 6 in downtown Wichita.