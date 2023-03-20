The University of Maine at Presque Isle recently announced the just over 500 students that were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Among those students receiving honors was Erin Jolly of Derby.
Dean’s List honorees are named by Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost. UMPI no longer recognizes distinctions between highest honors, high honors, and honors; instead, all students who achieve academic distinction appear on one honors list (with a separate category added to recognize the academic achievements of part-time students).