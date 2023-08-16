The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported an 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a school bus the morning of Aug. 16 in the Oaklawn area, near 47th Street and Clifton Avenue. The girl was a Derby Public Schools student.
Per the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the students name is not being released at this time.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students,” USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a statement. “Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district.”
Reports indicate the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Locust. Capt. Benjamin Blick of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was waiting for her school bus with her brother when she darted out between two cars and was struck by a different bus on its route through the neighborhood. It was reported no one on board the bus was hurt.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Bohaty noted the district will alert patrons of support efforts as soon as possible.
“We will provide information that we may receive regarding opportunities to help the family once it becomes available,” Bohaty said. “Derby Public Schools staff are here and ready to help support our students, staff and families cope with this loss.”