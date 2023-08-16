Crime Scene
COURTESY

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported an 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a school bus the morning of Aug. 16 in the Oaklawn area, near 47th Street and Clifton Avenue. The girl was a Derby Public Schools student.

Per the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the students name is not being released at this time.

