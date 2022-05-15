Kansas State University recently recognized excellence in research with the ninth annual K-State Libraries Kirmser Undergraduate Research Awards.
Grand prize awards were given in three categories: individual freshman, individual non-freshman and group. The individual grand prizewinners received $1,000 each and the group grand prizewinners shared a $3,000 award.
Derby’s Kaylee Bynum, a senior in fashion studies, was among this year’s group reward recipient recognized for the project "The Human Understanding of Garments: An Exploratory Study on Technology Inspired Clothing Design for Young Adults with Anxiet.” The project was completed for the Pre-Production Technologies class taught by Yingying Wu, assistant professor of fashion design.