OLATHE – MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President’s, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester. A total of 351 students qualified for one of the honors. All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of the academic honors.
Derby’s Molly Springer was among those to make the President’s List, recognizing students carrying a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. GPAs for the Dean’s List range from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.