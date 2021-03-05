A Derby High School student was selected as an alternate for the upcoming United States Senate Youth Program.
Two Kansas students will serve as delegates to the 59th annual USSYP, which will take place virtually from March 14 to March 17. Shawn Wentling of Derby was selected as one of two alternates.
In Kansas, applicants have to pass a multiple-choice exam based on state and national government and write an essay. This year, the Kansas State Department of Education received 34 applications. The exams and essays are graded, and the top four applicants were selected. Delegates and alternates are authorized by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson.
The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.