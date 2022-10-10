MANHATTAN – Following a competitive application process, 33 first-year students were recently selected as members of Quest Freshman Honorary. Among those selected was Derby’s Natalie Ostmeyer.
Quest works to develop freshmen leaders through mentorship, personal development and campus involvement. Upon selection, members of Quest are paired with mentors from Blue Key Senior Honorary.
Under the leadership of Blue Key, Quest takes a behind-the-scenes look at everything that Kansas State University has to offer. From touring the athletic facilities, enjoying a meal at the university president's home, connecting with student leaders across campus to giving back through service opportunities in Manhattan, Quest provides freshmen leaders with the tools necessary to give back to the K-State family.