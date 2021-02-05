TOPEKA —Winners in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest were announced in conjunction with Kansas Day on Friday, Jan. 29. Video messages and congratulations were released as part of the virtual announcement from Gov. Laura Kelly; Jennie Chinn, executive director of the Kansas Historical Society; and Marearl Denning, representing the legislative spouses.
The statewide contest, now in its seventh year, invited students first through 12th grades to shoot photographs based on the theme, Learning in Kansas in 2020. The contest received 400 entries from 22 Kansas counties. First place in each grade receives an iPad and second place a Kindle. The annual contest is sponsored by the legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. Photographs from the winners can be seen online at kshs.org/18622.
One local student was among the winners in the 2020 photo contest, as Derby’s Lily Steadman took first place in the first grade division for her entry, “Cheering On Runners: Socially Distanced Support.”