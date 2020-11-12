Pandemic policies and safety precautions have led to a number of event cancellations or shift to online only formats in 2020, and the city of Derby has been no stranger to that trend.
While Derby was able to hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks show over the summer, a number of other events (Smoke on the Plains barbecue and music festival, Spring Into Art, etc.) were not able to go an as planned this year.
Count the city’s annual tree lighting among those affected, as the event is set to go virtual in 2020, but that will not stop Derby from spreading the Christmas spirit. A number of new, festive community events are currently being planned by the city to help celebrate the holiday season throughout December.
One of those events – the Holiday Lights Tour and Contest – is something that Communications Director Kristy Bansemer said has been in the works for a while.
“This is something that we’ve kind of discussed in the past but, with other events going on, have not pursued. This gives us an opportunity to try something new and we just encourage people to get involved and sign up,” Bansemer said.
“Coming into the holiday season and seeing how things were, we knew that having a large event at Madison Avenue Central Park with the tree lighting was not going to be realistic for us to do,” Bansemer said. “So, knowing that we were going to cancel that event and trying to plan a more virtual event in lieu of that, we sat here and thought ‘what else can we do?’ Obviously the first thing that came to mind were Christmas lights.”
A natural fit – both given current circumstances and Derby’s predilection for holiday decorations – the Holiday Lights Tour and Contest quickly came to fruition for a first-time event.
Participants are encouraged to create the best holiday light display in order to win a prize, though those taking part can do the tour only and not be entered into the contest. Both individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate with five categories to compete in – traditional, most creative, professionally-installed, business/shopping center and neighborhood – with a panel of judges to decide the winners, as well as a people’s choice award to be decided through Facebook.
Registration is open through Nov. 30 and anyone who lives in Derby or owns a business in Derby is eligible to participate – with a handful having signed up already. While Bansemer admitted it is hard to predict participation in a first year event, seeing decorations around Derby in past years she is optimistic about what the turnout could be.
“There are a lot of people who are very excited about sharing their decorations with the community and they want people to come drive by their house,” Bansemer said. “We’re looking for those people.”
Entries will be judged Dec. 1 and 2, while the tour will run from Dec. 4 through 24 (with light displays to be on from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night). With the tie-in Drive-Thru Christmas event Dec. 12, the city will give out maps to the tour at Derby Fire Station 81 (715 E. Madison), while treats will be offered and Santa will be there to greet visitors.
While the goodie bags being handed out are for the children, there will be some kettle corn for older visitors as a carryover from another event.
“I know a lot of people enjoyed that aspect of it at the tree lighting, so we wanted to have that as well,” Bansemer said.
Maps of the Holiday Lights tour will also be available on the city website (derbyKS.com) and hard copies will be made available both at city hall and the Derby Public Library.
Knowing the number of events that have been cancelled this year, Bansemer sees the Holiday Lights Contest and Tour as something that can provide some excitement and a potential distraction.
Tough as it may be to call off a tradition like the annual Christmas tree lighting – for all involved – Bansemer and city officials are hoping the new traditions can still provide a little fun.
“We’re excited to hold a new and different type of event,” Bansemer said. “We’re just trying to bring some holiday joy to the community in any way we can.”
For full contest rules or to sign up, visit derbyks.com/holidaylights.