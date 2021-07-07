Derby High School’s STEM innovation challenge team won the national competition, which provided the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., to take part in the 41st Annual NEED (National Energy Education Development) Youth Energy Conference and Awards.
The team won awards for Rookie School of the Year for high school, School of the Year at the state level and Outstanding School Energy Efficiency Project.
Pictured, left to right: Kley Davis, Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Bryce Schreiber, Samuel Griffitt, Camdan Cooper, Magnus Moeder, and Bryleigh Cross.