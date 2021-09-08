Derby Public Schools staff members participated in a Pando Initiative fundraiser called “100 Men Who Cook.”
Pando connects Wichita, Derby and Haysville students to people, communities and organizations to help them build strength and take the initiative to succeed.
The cooking fundraiser, Pando’s largest, directly provides resources and programs to support these students.
Guests enjoy unlimited tastings and can take part in a silent auction. Pando raised a total of $163,000.
Pictured: Finance Director John Regier (left) and Derby North Principal Jeff Smith served burnt ends at the fundraiser.