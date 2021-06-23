Staff from the Derby Public Schools Administrative Center and Carlton Learning Center were recognized for their years of service at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on June 14.
First photo, left to right: Assistant Director of Special Services Dawn Gresham, Christy Davis (15 years) and Carla Schartz, assistant director of special services.
Second photo: Luan Sparks (10 years in the district, 25 years of administrative service).
Not pictured: Angela Thompson (10 years), Eileen Adams (10 years), Devin Tarrant (15 years), Kathy Oakley (20 years) and Tracey Snodgrass (20 years).