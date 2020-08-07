The City of Derby has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Spring Into Art event, which was rescheduled to Oct. 4.
“In order to keep the health and safety of our vendors, visitors and community as our priority, we have cancelled Spring Into Art due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Kristy Bansemer, Communications Director. “We encourage our residents to enjoy other ways to appreciate the arts by visiting the Derby Library’s Gathering Space Gallery, viewing the community’s outdoor collection of bronze sculptures and visiting the historic landmarks around the city.”
For those looking ahead, the next Spring Into Art event is scheduled for April 25, 2021, at Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park.
Spring Into Art is a joint effort of the City of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library and Derby Public Schools. For more information, visit DerbyKS.com/SpringIntoArt.