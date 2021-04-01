Jenny Beenken, a remote special education paraprofessional at Derby North Middle School, is this year’s winner of the Special Education Paraprofessional Pathway Scholarship from Derby schools. The scholarship is worth $2,500.
In her second year with Derby Public Schools, Beenken is working toward her master’s degree in special education (low-incidence) at Wichita State University. Beenken's family has lived in Derby for the past eight years and she plans to stay here for many years to come.
The application for this scholarship was open until Feb. 1, 2021, to paraprofessionals who work with students in special education at Derby Public Schools and are pursuing a teaching degree (or want to begin pursuing a degree) through one of the approved state para pathway programs.