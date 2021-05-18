Jabin Pankratz, sixth grader at Derby Middle School, won the sixth annual essay contest hosted by the Citizens Bank of Kansas to earn a trip to summer space camp at the Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. The four-day, three-night camp will focus on Mars. Pictured, left to right: DMS Principal Clint Shipley, Pankratz, CBK Branch Manager Bailey Campbell, and Dave Brown, Project Lead the Way teacher at DMS.
Derby sixth grader wins trip to Cosmosphere space camp
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
