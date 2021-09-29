After a hiatus in 2020, the Derby Sing Off is set to follow its debut performance this year, with 10 finalists to be featured as part of the event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Hubbard Arts Center.
During the Hubbard Arts Center’s grand opening in August, auditions were held for the Derby Sing Off in The Cove recording studio at the art center.
Ten finalists were chosen from those auditions, including: Charles “Bear” Grice, Robert S. Swinson, Jaelen Johnston, AvaGrace Ladwig, Cassandra Boone, J. Michael Terrell, Emily Rugg, Gage Webb, Nita Lujan, Jovi Garcia.
Several local competitors will be highlighted, while this year’s finalists also cover a wide age range – from 11 to 50.
Format of the Derby Sing Off will follow a similar formula as the previous year, with the 10 finalists performing, an intermission period and performances then given by the three finalists before a winner is selected. Prizes include $300 for first place, $150 for second and a Derby Recreation Commission prize basket for third place.
Concessions will also be served the night of the final performances, with Shaken or Stirred providing a full-service bar and St. Mary’s Parish of Derby offering treats.
Tickets for the Derby Sing Off are $5 each. Children 3 and under will be admitted free.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit derbyrec.com.