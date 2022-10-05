The Derby Recreation Commission will be hosting the Derby Sing-Off in The Gallery at the Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn Blvd.) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. Ten finalists have been selected from live auditions at The Cove sound studio at the Hubbard Arts Center earlier this year and will perform at the event. Shaken & Stirred bartending will be available. Tickets are $5, and children 3 years old and under get in for free.
Derby Sing-Off set for Oct. 8
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
