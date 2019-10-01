Resident singers will test their skills for a chance at cash as part of the “Derby Sing Off” this weekend.
Sponsored by the DRC, the all-ages contest will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park. It’s the first contest of its kind in Derby.
Each of the 10 competitors will be guaranteed one song, while the top three finalists will each perform a second song. All acts are limited to a four-minute time frame.
Judges will rate performances based on vocal performance, song interpretation, stage presence and vocal qualities.
The first-place finisher will receive a $300 cash prize, with the first runner-up receiving $150. Third place will receive a prize pack.