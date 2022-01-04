Derby’s last parks master plan update was all about thinking big, with a focus on bringing the community together in gathering places – helping shape the formation of Madison Avenue Central Park, Warren Riverview Park and Decarsky Park.
Looking at the goals from that last plan update, Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza reported roughly 95% have been completed.
After 15 years, following the pattern that has been established, the city is now looking to update its master plan for Derby parks to go into effect in 2023. The Derby City Council took the first step Dec. 28, authorizing staff to negotiate a contract with PROS Consulting to provide services helping update said plan.
Over the next year, PROS Consulting will assist in the update process of the master plan, which reflects the community’s vision of neighborhood recreation engagement opportunities and provides the blueprint for park development and redevelopment.
In the 2008 update, Derby had some big goals, but Mendoza noted the city is shrinking its focus in 2023 and turning it inward and more local.
“We want to focus on the redevelopment of our existing neighborhood parks,” Mendoza said. “We’re really going to focus this time on understanding the value of the neighborhood park and what it can provide.”
Before 2008, the scale of the parks master plan was smaller and stayed within the Derby neighborhoods. Given the input received from the community, hearing frequently “I wish we had stuff like this in our neighborhood,” Mendoza said the city decided to return to a more localized perspective for its 2023 update.
Public engagement, levels of services/amenities and conceptual designs for some of the city’s oldest parks (English Park, Garrett Park, Hand Park and High Park) are among the key components to be included in the latest parks master plan update.
Mendoza noted those conceptual designs will help staff and the council think about those parks in a much different light and possibly experiment with some different ideas. He said those four parks were specifically chosen as they have had no investment or change in 20 years or more, with the updated plan intended to bring lasting improvements.
“Once we get ideas and goals, it’s all about how we manage that data into real projects for the future,” Mendoza said. “This is going to guide and direct our parks department and all of our projects for the next 15 years.”
PROS Consulting (and its partners) will be involved in all aspects of the plan update – including design and public engagement – and will bring some familiarity to the project, having helped with the city’s last update. The city council authorized staff to negotiate a contract for those services not to exceed $114,000.
Mendoza noted PROS Consulting has also helped with the Derby Recreation Commission’s last three master plans. While he admitted the selection committee was looking for a new perspective, the company’s reputation as an industry leader ultimately could not be ignored.
Council member Tom Keil said he had been getting calls about an indoor aquatic center and questioned if that would be discussed as part of the update. Mendoza noted that with the DRC as a partner in the process, he is sure the aquatic center will come up during the master plan review.
Input from other community partners (i.e., USD 260, local churches, nonprofits, etc.) will also be sought out during the update process, according to Mendoza, with a steering committee in the works as well.
As far as the conceptual designs, there was some call for Derby residents to take charge in that process. Mayor Randy White shared enthusiasm for that idea in general and hoped to see more parks – like Riley and Crane – reviewed through the update process.
“These parks that are tucked into our neighborhoods are a part of our neighborhoods, and I’m excited for us to work with the neighbors to get a feel on what we can do to update, improve and make them feel good about their neighborhoods,” White said.
Following the 2008 master plan update, White noted there had been some “enough about parks” sentiments shared. Refocusing on current assets and adding to them – whether with splash pads, trails, another dog park, etc. – there will be plenty of opportunity for community members to get involved as much as they want.