The Kansas Honor Scholars Program honored more than 3,600 high school seniors throughout Kansas this spring for their academic excellence and achievement.
Since 1971 the program has honored more than 150,000 high school seniors – from all 105 Kansas counties and approximately 360 high schools – for ranking academically in the top 10% of their class. The program is made possible by KU Endowment, alumni donations and proceeds from the Alumni Association’s Jayhawk license plate program, and allows the University and the Alumni Association to create more scholarship opportunities for Kansas students.
In the past, the Association has hosted recognition ceremonies throughout Kansas, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, scholars were honored virtually this year. A special congratulatory video, featuring messages from KU Chancellor Doug Girod, Alumni Association President Heath Peterson and former KU basketball player and Kansas Honor Scholar Perry Ellis, is available for viewing at kualumni.org/khs.
In addition, the Association mailed distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions, certificates and letters of recognition to all high schools for distribution to the students.
Nearly 50 Derby High students were recognized through the program, including: Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Charles Allen, Sebastian Arteaga, Kayla Balla, Katelyn Boales, Austin Brotton, Sara Brown, Syrah Caughron, Caitlin Chisam, Landon Cooper, Bryleigh Cross, Kyriani Cullum, Sophia DiGregorio, Kyana Duong, Hope Ferrante, Alyssa George, Layla Gonzalez, Madelyn Gonzalez, John Goodner, Samuel Harrison, Nicole Henderson, Malia Hernandez, Erica Jernigan, Angelina Kemp, Dakota Kopas, Magnus Moeder, Raif Morgan, Addison Pagels, Jesse Perrin, Camille Pinkerton, Morgan Pyles, Amare Ramirez, Avery Rhodes, Miaka Rivera, Julie Sallman, Johnathan Schleinz, Alexander Smith, Thomas Smith, Emma Stubby, Allyson Summers, Merven Thomas, Jonathan Thompson, Lauren Towns, Kelli Tran, Sean Wentling, Cody Woods, Adriana Zavala, and David Zimmerman.