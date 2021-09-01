While a number of similar facilities in Sedgwick County are struggling, the Derby Senior Center continues to excel in a league of its own – quite literally.
As the first and one of only two senior centers in Kansas to earn accreditation from the National Institute of Senior Centers, the Derby Senior Center currently receives the biggest piece of the county’s funding ($115,000), helping it thrive. It is also the largest senior center in the county, with 3,200 members.
Some municipalities in Sedgwick County (like Wichita) offer no funding for senior centers, but Derby has the added advantage of local support, with the city helping fund a large portion of the senior center’s added budget. That is typically around $100,000 more – though that number increased to an additional $163,490 in 2021.
“The $115,000 from the county only goes so far,” said Senior Services/Transportation Director BreAnna Monk. “Because we do we have city and county funds, I believe that we do have a sufficient amount of funds to function at the senior center.”
Funding from the county for the Derby Senior Center, like with others, has remained relatively flat over the past decade. However, the accreditation and related additional monetary support has helped in Derby as it continues to offer programs to local seniors – a condition that comes with that accreditation.
“Basically what that means is that we have to keep a certain amount of membership. We have to have a certain amount of activities and evidence-based courses in order to keep our accreditation as well as to keep the funding that we receive,” Monk said.
Generally, Monk noted the funding from the county goes toward salaries and operational costs at the senior center.
With the county funding remaining flat while the budget grows, the Derby Senior Center turns toward member donations to help offer some of that targeted programming. Additionally, Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus stated that the local senior center is able to take advantage of a cost-saving measure not available to similar organizations in the county – with the Derby Senior Center operating out of a city building.
“Our senior center doesn’t pay rent. A lot of those senior centers are in facilities they don’t own, so they have to pay rent. They have to pay that insurance overhead,” Mangus said. “Since we’re in this [city] facility, we don’t have those costs.”
Prior to COVID, Mangus and Monk also pointed out that the Derby Senior Center would hold regular trips (at cost) for members. Biannual donation drives are also held to meet the needs of the senior center.
Feedback is regularly taken, but Monk said the Derby Senior Center is also looking to innovate in general – another thing that helps set it apart in a rosy position.
“The Derby Senior Center stands out because we continue to be innovative in our services,” Monk said. “One thing that we can always do more is find new and educational ways to embrace a lot of our members. We have to keep it fresh.”
Currently, the Derby Senior Center is in the late stages of implementing a community garden for its members. Monk also said it is adding a horseshoe pit at its facility – with the intent to bring in cornhole boards as well.
During COVID, the center did not lose members, but participation in programs did reportedly drop. With resources moving online, Mangus and Monk noted that kind of innovation is something that will remain top of mind as the senior center moves forward.