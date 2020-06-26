On June 17, the Derby Senior Center reopened its doors after being closed for three months due to the pandemic — implementing some new policies in light of the situation.
Members, visitors and volunteers will be required to sanitize their hands prior to entering the senior center (with sanitation stations at each check-in kiosk). Once signed in, those entering can go to the front desk to receive a mask (required while in the building), if needed, while also having their temperature checked and filling out a short questionnaire. Those with readings over 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter.
Senior Center staff will also be conducting periodic checks to ensure social distancing is being followed and personal protective equipment is being used.
Exercise classes are the one exception for the wearing of masks, while gloves are also required for anyone playing games like cards or dominoes.
“For the majority of everything else, they just make sure that they are socially distanced, have a mask on while in the building and just make sure to be mindful of the space between each other walking down the halls,” said Senior Services Director BreAnna Monk of the new procedures. “The social distance rules are in full effect and we are working around them as best we can.”
While exercise classes are being held, that is one of the few exceptions — as activities that do not require close proximity are all that are allowed currently. Monk noted she is hopeful other regular programs can resume in the near future, as early as July.
Currently, space in the Austin Room has been marked to promote social distancing and allow no more than 60 people in the room at a time. Similar capacity limits have been placed on the multi-purpose room, game room and conference room.
Additionally, social distancing has led to usage restriction of every other machine in the exercise room with half of the computers being made available in the compare lab. Congregate meals will be offered if social distancing is followed, though it was noted Meals on Wheels delivery services are still available.
Events currently cancelled include community dances, massage therapy, group trips, etc.
“Our numbers are down and will probably continue to be down because everyone is still concerned about the virus, and we respect everybody’s concerns in regards to that and want to make sure we keep everyone safe,” Monk said.
Upon closing, Monk noted the entire senior center was sanitized, a process which ensued in the following weeks/months to stop the spread of bacteria and germs in the building.
Opening back up was crucial, though, because of the importance the senior center holds for its patrons.
“The senior center was the center of a lot of seniors’ lives. It helped them to stabilize mentally and physically,” Monk said. “We wanted to make sure that we can keep our seniors stable and active so we can keep them around longer.”
Monk admitted she got a lot of phone calls while the senior center was shut down from patrons still looking to get the services offered by the senior center — asking for online exercise classes, among other things.
Getting the senior center back open, Monk knows the sanitation measures will be a big change, but staff and Derby senior citizens alike are glad the building is operating again.
“It was a very warm welcome that the staff and I got from the members that just wanted to be here,” Monk said. “It got pretty lonely in here without everyone here. I’m just glad to see everyone back safe and sound.”