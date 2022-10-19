The Derby Senior Center was recently reaccredited by the National Council on Aging/National Institute of Senior Centers for a period of five years, from September 2022 to 2027. It was first accredited in May 2011, the first senior center in Kansas to earn the designation – maintaining its status since.
As part of the year-long accreditation process, the center had to complete a self-assessment along with virtual on-site peer reviews. The self-assessment focused on nine standards used to evaluate performance including purpose, community, governance, human resources (including volunteers), planning, evaluation, fiscal management, records and facility.