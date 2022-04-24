At the age of 2, Shelby Bussman was diagnosed with partial complex epilepsy after having a grand mal seizure. After being put on antiepileptic medication, the doctor believed that Bussman had outgrown the seizures. Only five years later she began to have stomach pains and began to experience seizures multiple times each day. Her body became resistant to the antiepileptic medication and she was struggling physically. The neurologist informed Bussman and her family that treatment options were limited and that he suggested brain surgery for her condition.
On March 10, 2017, Shelby underwent brain surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.
“The surgeon removed a severely damaged lemon-sized portion of my brain from my right frontal lobe,” said Bussman, now a senior at Derby High School.
Since her surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in 2017, Shelby has been seizure free.
“I am deeply appreciative of the Cleveland Clinic’s Epilepsy Center,” Bussman said.
Bussman was able to combine her experience and gratitude for the Cleveland Clinic with her senior capstone project for the biomedical pathway at Derby High School.
The biomedical path is just one of the many Career and Technical Education programs offered by Derby Public Schools. Bussman was drawn to this pathway because of her experience with epilepsy.
“This program and my personal medical background helped me decide that I want to go into pediatric neurology because I really want to help kids who have and are struggling with epilepsy,” Bussman said.
Fourth-year students in the biomedical pathway work on a capstone project during the school year and Shelby knew exactly what she wanted to focus on for her project.
“I knew I wanted to give back to the Cleveland Clinic since they did cure me of my epilepsy, and I want to support the research they are doing to make better treatments for children and to find new ways to diagnose patients,” Bussman said.
For part of her capstone project, Bussman organized an Epilepsy Awareness Walk that took place on April 9 at the High Park Amphitheatre. At the walk, she spoke about epilepsy and how it affects a child’s development. Bussman worked with local business Bittersweet to help make the event happen. Bittersweet helped create epilepsy awareness shirts and donated $8 per shirt sold to the Cleveland Clinic.
“I was able to raise a little over $1,000 for the Cleveland Clinic from shirt sales, direct donations and cash/checks,” Bussman said.
On April 20, at the biomedical pathway annual white coat ceremony, Bussman presented her capstone research and fundraising project.
Bussman’s goal after graduation is to study Pre-medicine at Newman University because it has a bridge pathway to the University of Kansas medical school.