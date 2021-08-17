Redistricting efforts of the State Legislature begin in earnest on Aug. 9 with the House and Senate launching a joint listening tour of town hall meetings across several Kansas communities.
Wanting to make sure its input was heard, Derby staff attended a session held in Hutchinson on Aug. 11. At the center of the testimony presented by City Manager Kathy Sexton was one key theme – fair and balanced representation.
“This is not about people or about politics. It’s purely about the idea of asking the legislature to please put Derby in one Senate district,” Sexton said. “One thing we want to call to their attention is communities of interest. When you are a city of 25,000 people like Derby is now – 16th largest city in the state, city of the first class – we are out there in a space all our own when it comes to having been separated into three different Senate districts.”
Sexton previewed the testimony with the Derby City Council at its Aug. 10 meeting. On multiple occasions, she noted the city’s stance on redistricting has nothing to do with those senators currently representing Derby. It is solely based on Derby’s position as a community of interest in relation to others across the state.
Per state statute, Derby will have to be packaged with other communities in a Senate district until it reaches a population of 65,000. However, Sexton pointed out that communities of a similar size in Newton, Pittsburg, Hays, Dodge City and Garden City all have senators they can call their own.
Derby is currently represented by individuals from Andover (Ty Masterson), Garden Plain (Dan Kerschen) and Wichita (Mike Petersen), comprising parts of Senate districts 16, 26 and 28.
All those communities Sexton listed are considered regional hubs, while Sexton pointed out that Derby is viewed as a Wichita suburb. She stated that should not matter when it comes to redistricting, given the voting block Derby comprises.
While Derby was split up to help balance population numbers in three different Senate districts 10 years ago (in conjunction with the last census), Sexton pointed to the House districts as a more representative model. Currently, Derby makes up one-third of the population represented in House district 81 and two-thirds of House district 82. Conversely, the city makes up 12 percent of Senate district 16, five percent of Senate district 26 and 17 percent of Senate district 28.
“This does matter for representing people who live in Derby,” Sexton said. “It’s going to be pretty hard for a Derbyite to win a Senate seat if we continue to be split up into three different districts.”
Regarding fair and reasonable representation, the city council was on board with Sexton’s testimony and in favor of her taking those ideas to the local town hall on redistricting.
“It looks like we ought to have a little better piece of the pie than we have,” said Mayor Randy White, who also attended the town hall in Hutchinson.
“Thank you for looking out for our citizens,” said council member Andrew Swindle, “because this issue doesn’t directly relate to city business, per se, but it still does deal with all of our citizens and representation at the state level.”