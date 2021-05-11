Derby High School science teacher Kathleen O’Brien speaks at this year’s white coat ceremony at the high school. O’Brien received a Wichita State Watkins Fellowship for summer 2021 in the amount of $4,000. She will be working with Dr. Moriah Beck in a lab to “explore the consequences of changes to non-conserved amino acids in the protein la7411tate dehydrogenase as part of a project aimed at improving personalized medicine.”
Derby science teacher wins fellowship
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read