A top assignment for Derby Public Schools students right now is handwashing.
Although Kansas has not reported any confirmed coronavirus cases, district leaders emailed students’ families and staff this past week about COVID-19. County and state health officials also have sent out news releases about the virus.
District spokeswoman Katie Carlson said the district discussed coronavirus at a recent leadership meeting and shared information in the “Nurses Corner” section of a March 2 staff newsletter. Representatives from the custodial staff attended a special training session last week about recommendations for cleaning and disinfection.
School nurses provide health reminders or updates to building principals throughout the year, Carlson said.
They are helping to spread the word about the importance of students washing their hands.
“Nurses in our district work on hygiene with the students, including hand washing,” said Nicki Seeley, assistant director of special services for the district.
Most school bathrooms have handwashing signs posted, but “we are working on replacing the current signs with the CDC handwashing posters in all buildings,” she said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the email to students’ families, the district shared the following reminders:
- Students should stay at home when they have a temperature above 100 degrees (temperature taken before medication given). Students must be fever-free 24 hours before returning to school. Derby Public Schools follows Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines regarding all exclusions from schools.
- The school health rooms are set up to give first aid to students who are sick and injured, provide screenings, give necessary medications and care for students with chronic health problems. Students who are sick need to be picked up quickly to prevent the spread of disease to others.
- Per the CDC, one of the best things to prevent illness is proper handwashing. It involves five simple and effective steps (wet, lather, scrub, rinse and dry) you can take to reduce the spread of diarrheal and respiratory illness so you can stay healthy. Regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others.
- Custodians clean and disinfect regularly to try to keep schools clean and sanitized. The district will use its 360-degree electrostatic disinfecting machine on a regular basis at each school.
Sedgwick County officials said in a news release that residents are at low risk for infection from the coronavirus. The news release said the county’s health department is in regular contact with the state. The county has asked people who have recently returned from a country under CDC travel advisory — currently China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan — to contact the health department at 316-660-7300. The department will verify travel history, check for symptoms and may ask residents to stay home until 14 days after they left the affected country.
Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release that her administration is working with federal, state and local partners.
“There are no confirmed cases in Kansas, but we are prepared,” Kelly said. “Currently, in Kansas, the overall risk of the virus is low, but that does not mean we can rest easy. We take this situation seriously. We can and will remain ready to respond swiftly and effectively, should the virus spread to Kansas.”
KDHE has the ability to test for coronavirus, the news release said.
“The health and safety of every Kansan is our top priority, and we are utilizing every tool at our disposal to continue monitoring the situation and ensure that we are ready to respond should that be necessary,” Kelly said. “The best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends against contracting the virus is to use good hygiene practices like washing your hands, coughing into your sleeve, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and stay home if you’re not feeling well. It’s simple, but effective.”
NOW YOU KNOW
To learn more about coronavirus, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) or U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
SYMPTOMS
Symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath. These symptoms can develop 2 to 14 days after exposure. The symptoms can range from mild to severe — and in rare cases, have resulted in death.
If you have recently traveled to areas including China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea and have developed fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. You may also call the KDHE phone hotline number, which is 866-534-3463.
PREVENTION
There is no current vaccine for COVID-19. However, there are ways to prevent the spread of this disease.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cough into your sleeve and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning products
- Stay home when you are sick.