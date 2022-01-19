Following new recommendations from the state and Sedgwick County, the Derby Board of Education addressed additional changes to its COVID protocols at a special meeting on Jan. 18. In line with the changes, the school board voted to not assist with contact tracing per its protocols and update isolation/return procedures for positive cases.
On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas State Department of Education issued guidance for school districts allowing them to suspend contract tracing of those potentially exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom or extracurricular settings. The suspension period is intended to last 30 days, with Jan. 18 as the start date, with re-evaluation by the state departments to follow. USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty reported Sedgwick County has already noted it intends to discontinue contact tracing.
Since the Derby school district was simply assisting the county, the recommendation from staff was to remove that contact tracing element from district protocols in line with Sedgwick County’s decision.
Bohaty noted this will put the onus on parents to monitor their children and keep them out of school if they are exhibiting COVID symptoms, with those close contacts now being self-reported. Part of the guidelines note that while close contact tracing and related quarantines are no longer in place, procedure on general illness outlined in the student handbook will be followed to help stay on top of any potential cases.
“If we ever saw a student or someone who was persistently sick or something in school, then I think that is something we would handle like we do with any other sickness in the classroom,” Bohaty said.
With the removal of contact tracing guidelines, close contact notifications from the district will no longer be sent out. While close contacts will not be actively tracked by the district, guidelines remain for any student or staff member who believes they are a close contact. It is recommended those individuals wear a well-fitting mask, but if they do not have symptoms they may remain at school work.
Director of Special Services Director Dawn Gresham noted the policy changes move Derby Public Schools from a “test to stay” model to “test to know” – eliminating the constant testing previously required for close contacts to remain in school after exposure. Gresham noted that will eliminate some of the stress on testing and help preserve an increasingly limited amount of tests. She said it should also free up testing staff to help out more at district schools as needed.
Staff noted that while the district is no longer assisting with contact tracing, the COVID dashboard will remain to track active positive cases in Derby Public Schools.
The other primary change adopted at the special meeting deals specifically with those positive cases and follows updated guidelines from the Sedgwick County Health Department.
Isolation has been cut from 10 days to five days for positive cases and individuals testing positive can return to school/work after five days while wearing a well-fitting mask – for an additional five days – as long as they are fever-free (without the use of medication) for 24 hours prior.
An antigen test is also recommended on day six, but given that masking element remains regardless of positive or negative test results, some school board members questioned the need to include that testing element.
“Just to me with the shortage of tests, if people aren’t actively having symptoms if it’s not going to change their treatment, I hate wasting tests because we need them on people who are symptomatic,” said board member Jennifer Neel.
Board member Matthew Joyce questioned if that testing element was included for funding purposes, which staff confirmed.
For those who test positive and do not want to wear a mask, they would be able to return to school/work on day 11.
Regarding the testing and mask requirements in the policy updates, there was some uncertainty among board members regarding the necessity. Staff noted they would check with the county for clarification and come back before the board to update the protocols further as needed.
Difficult as the situation may be with the omicron variant pushing cases back up, the board voted 7-0 to no longer assist with contact tracing and update other protocols – seeing it as a way to keep more teachers and students in school.
“We don’t want to be sending home good staff that could be teaching our kids,” Neel said.
“I do understand this is a huge drain on our staff trying to figure out where the close contacts have come in. I do see benefit with doing away with part of the close contact. With positivity going up, it’s a struggle to say, ‘OK, let’s just get rid of it,’” said board member Tina Prunier. “The whole goal of this is to get kids who are not positive back in school.”