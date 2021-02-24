Derby students will remain in classrooms until at least Spring Break.
The Derby Public Schools gating committee voted Wednesday to keep the district in the “yellow” column of its criteria chart, keeping students in person instead of a hybrid or online format.
The gating committee’s latest decision lasts from March 1 to March 12. Committee members will meet again via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to determine operations for March 22 to April 2.
Derby students go on Spring Break from March 15 to March 19.
While all schools are remaining in person, the district can still move specific schools to a hybrid setup at the gating committee’s discretion if that school has a spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines and/or absenteeism.
Parents can also keep their students learning online if they’d like, with the option to adjust their students’ mode of learning every nine weeks.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 419 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 242 among students and 177 among staff.