Derby students will remain in classrooms for at least the first half of February.
The gating committee for Derby Public Schools voted Wednesday to keep the district in the “yellow” column of its criteria chart, keeping students in person instead of a hybrid or online format.
The gating committee’s latest decision lasts from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12. Committee members will meet again via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to determine operations for Feb. 16 to Feb. 26.
Committee members weighed COVID-19 trends in Sedgwick County and the school district in January. The county’s two-week community trends have been stable or declining in the last two weeks, said Nicki Seeley, director of special services for USD 260.
As of Tuesday, the county’s rolling two-week COVID-19 positive test rate sits at 8% after a steady decline from about 16% at the start of December.
Derby schools have reported 85 new COVID-19 cases in the three weeks since returning to in-person learning Jan. 4:
- Week of Jan. 4 – 18 staff cases and 13 student cases
- Week of Jan. 11 – eight staff cases and 24 student cases
- Week of Jan. 18 – 12 staff cases and 10 student cases
Holly Putnam-Jackson said student absenteeism rates from Jan. 11 to 22 have been stable compared to previous years, with each school at a “green” attendance rate.
“I will say that our list of schools does look much better compared to our last time frame we looked at,” she said.
Staff absenteeism has been under control as well.
“We only have one building who’s reporting below their baseline from last year at this time. That’s Derby Hills,” said Becky Moeder, superintendent of human resources.
The school’s staff attendance rate is about 85%.
“But again, we are covered,” Moeder said. “We have had to send some floating subs over there this week, but it’s been great to have that opportunity and those people available.”
The district uses a gating criteria chart to determine modes of learning for its schools. The chart is separated into four columns: green, yellow, orange and red, with each column having tighter regulations than the previous.
Under the yellow column, in-state travel is allowed and out-of-state travel is limited with district administrative approval. District offices are also open with some restrictions, and the gating committee can choose to place schools in either an in-person or hybrid format.
After the committee voted to remain in the “yellow” column, principals encouraged the committee to keep schools in person rather than switching to a hybrid option.
“I would continue to recommend as an elementary, if we have a choice between in-person and hybrid, to go in person” said Yvonne Rothe, principal at Wineteer Elementary School.
Clint Shipley, principal at Derby Middle School, said parents being diligent about their kids’ symptoms has been essential to keeping the school running smoothly.
“We’ve had a few positive cases, but for the most part, we’ve been able to avoid having to do a lot of quarantines because people were staying home when they needed to stay home,” he said. “It makes an impact.”
“It saves a lot of kids from having to quarantine, and I think it’s a big reason why our attendance numbers are as good as they are.”
While all schools are remaining in person, the district can still move specific schools to a hybrid setup at the gating committee’s discretion if that school has a spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines and/or absenteeism.
Parents can also keep their students learning online if they’d like, with the option to adjust their students’ mode of learning every nine weeks.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 362 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 206 among students and 156 among staff. In total, about 13% of the district’s 1,195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 3% of the district’s 6,832 students.