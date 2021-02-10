Derby students will remain in classrooms through at least the end of February.
The Derby Public Schools gating committee voted Wednesday to keep the district in the “yellow” column of its criteria chart, keeping students in person instead of a hybrid or online format.
The gating committee’s latest decision lasts from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26. Committee members will meet again via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 to determine operations for March 1 to March 12.
While all schools are remaining in person, the district can still move specific schools to a hybrid setup at the gating committee’s discretion if that school has a spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines and/or absenteeism.
Parents can also keep their students learning online if they’d like, with the option to adjust their students’ mode of learning every nine weeks.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 403 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 230 among students and 173 among staff. In total, about 14% of the district’s 1,195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 3% of the district’s 6,832 students.