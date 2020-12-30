Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.