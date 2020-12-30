All Derby schools will return to in-person learning for at least two weeks after the new year.
The gating committee for Derby Public Schools voted Wednesday to move the district into the “yellow” column of its criteria chart, opting to return students back to school buildings instead of a hybrid or remote instruction format.
The gating committee’s latest decision lasts from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2021. Committee members will meet again via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 to determine operations for Jan. 19 to Jan. 29.
Committee members weighed COVID-19 trends in the district and the larger community, both of which appear to be steady or on decline in recent weeks.
Marty Turner, a family medicine specialist with Family MedCenter, said most of the recent COVID-19 patients he’s seen have been adults, not children.
“We can expect, if we go back to school, the numbers are going to go up. That’s going to happen,” he said. “But when you’ve got these good of numbers, I think we have to send the kids back.”
Sedgwick County’s two-week positive test rate currently sits at about 13%, down from about 22% in mid-November.
New cases within Derby Public Schools have also been on decline.
Student cases peaked at 21 the weeks of Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, while staff cases peaked at 18 the week of Dec. 7. The district verifies new cases with the county health department.
In each of the last four weeks since the district shifted fully online, new cases have been back in the single digits.
“With the kids being at home, we were able to knock this down and get it back where we wanted it,” Turner said. “We did exactly what we wanted to do with these three weeks of having them at home.”
The district uses a gating criteria chart to determine modes of learning for its schools. The chart is separated into four columns: green, yellow, orange and red, with each column having tighter regulations than the previous.
Under the yellow column, in-state travel is allowed and out-of-state travel is limited with district administrative approval. District offices are also open with some restrictions, and the gating committee can choose to place schools in either an in-person or hybrid format.
The committee opted for in-person instruction over hybrid after hearing concerns from principals that it would be difficult for students and staff to adjust to a hybrid setup immediately after the holiday break.
“Our (elementary) principal team would highly recommend that we be in-person due to the lack of instruction time that some of our students would get one day a week and a variety of other reasons,” said Shannon Demel, principal of Tanglewood Elementary School.
Clint Shipley, principal of Derby Middle School, echoed Demel’s concerns.
“I think we have a lot of concerns about the logistics of trying to pull off hybrid (instruction) coming out of a break and not being in front of kids to explain it to them ahead of time,” he said. “I’ve been a proponent of hybrid the whole time, but for this situation, I think asking people to pull off hybrid might be a little too much.”
Students and staff have been operating online since Nov. 30, after the gating committee voted to switch to a remote format through winter break – largely due to concerns about staffing shortages across the district.
Turner advised the district should continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers among teachers as students return to in-person learning.
“What we have to worry about is our teachers,” Turner said. “So as long as we’ve got staff that can cover them and they keep doing all that they’ve done, I think we’re safe sending them back to school.”
Turner also said he hopes that teachers will start to receive vaccines in the coming month.
While schools are set to fully return to in-person learning, the district can still move specific schools to a hybrid setup at the gating committee’s discretion if that school has a spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines and/or absenteeism.
Parents can also keep their students learning online if they’d like, with the option to adjust their students’ mode of learning every nine weeks.
Since the start of the semester, Derby Public Schools has reported 264 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 151 among students and 113 among staff. In total, about 9.5% of the district’s 1195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 2.2% of the district’s 6,832 students.