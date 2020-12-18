The Derby Board of Education approved a bid proposal at its Dec. 14 meeting for an asbestos remediation project at the district’s transportation building, 120 N. Westview Dr.
Burke Jones, director of operations for Derby Public Schools, said the district discovered asbestos in insulation in the building’s exterior walls when looking to replace them.
“Part of that bond project is replacing all the exterior metal panels,” Jones said. “If you’ve been by that building, you’ll see that it looks pretty tired at this point.”
The project is scheduled to take place in two phases, each covering about 5,000 square feet. Phase 1 will cover the east and south exterior walls and will wrap up in March. Phase 2 will cover the west and north exterior walls and is set to be complete by April.
“This is a fairly significant project in and of itself,” Jones said. “We have quite a bit of interest in this from remediation contractors.”
Bids for the project are due by 11 a.m. Jan. 4. The BOE plans to award the bid to the “lowest responsible bidder” at its next regular meeting, Jan. 11.
Jones said funding for the project will come from the district’s bond funds and capital outlay funds.
Board member Mark Tillison asked if there were any other asbestos projects the district needed to address in the near future.
“It surprised us I’m sure. Are there other places we ought to look?” he said. “Sometimes putting two projects together can be cheaper.”
Jones said the asbestos at the transportation building was not a total surprise, as the district budgeted in anticipation of it.
“We do know, down the road, when we demo Cooper and demo Oaklawn, there will be some remediation that needs to happen in those buildings,” he said. “So that that material can go to a landfill and not a special landfill that costs a lot more money.”
Since the Cooper and Oaklawn projects are in the distant future, Jones said it wouldn’t be possible to group the projects with the one at the transportation building.