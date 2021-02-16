Derby Public Schools will temporarily move all schools to a remote schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to anticipated inclement weather.
The district-wide remote learning day will mirror each student's remote schedule when the district moved to remote learning after Thanksgiving, according to a district email sent to the Informer.
If any student is unable to log in for remote learning due to power outages, the district asks that they make attempts to rejoin when their power returns. If a student is unable to rejoin their class at any point, their parents are asked to notify their school so their absence can be excused.
The district said students should also make attempts to check back into class periodically if a teacher loses power.
Barring "extenuating circumstances," the district intends to move back to regular operations on Thursday, per the email.
Remote meals will not be served Wednesday.