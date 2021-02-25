With all snow days used up for the school year, Derby Public Schools plans to utilize remote learning during potential future closings due to inclement weather.
Derby schools temporarily moved all schools to a remote schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to winter weather. Only Wineteer Elementary School remained in remote learning the next day, Feb. 18, due to a water pipe break at the school.
It was the first time the school district used remote operations on what may have been an extra snow day in years past. Students’ schedules on the temporary remote day mirrored their schedule when the district moved online after Thanksgiving.
Katie Carlson, director of communications for the district, explained that the district allocates a certain amount of snow days into the schedule each year. The number of inclement weather days is based on the required number of hours each student needs to complete each school year.
“If they are exceeded, they may have to be made up at the end of the school year,” she said.
Since this year was shortened, there were only two inclement weather days set out in the schedule. They were both used in October and on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to winter weather.
By operating remotely on snow days, Carlson said it will allow the district’s learning to remain on schedule rather than extending the length of the school year.
District patrons can expect remote operations on any potential future closings due to bad weather this school year.
Carlson said it is unknown at this time whether the district will utilize remote learning during excess inclement weather days in future years, once the pandemic is over.
The district sent a notice to families and staff on Friday prior to anticipated weather the week of Monday, Feb. 15.
“We have one more true inclement weather day built into our school year calendar. It is our intent to use this if it is needed, which would mean no in-person or remote school,” the notice reads. “After this day is used, if any subsequent inclement weather days are needed, we will move to remote learning days district-wide.”
The district also issued guidance for students and families about connecting to remote class during bad weather and potential power outages.
If any student is unable to log in for remote learning due to power outages, the district asks that they make attempts to rejoin when their power returns. If a student is unable to rejoin their class at any point, their parents are asked to notify their school so their absence can be excused.
The district said students should also make attempts to check back into class periodically if a teacher loses power.