Candidates for the Derby Board of Education will have a chance to make their case to voters at an upcoming forum.

Derby Public Schools will host the forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at its administrative building, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd. 

Two candidates are running for an unexpired, two-year term: current Board President Andy Watkins and Board Vice President Robin Folkerts. 

Seven candidates are running for their shot at one of three seats with a four-year term: Michael Blankenship, Amy Bruso, Dixie Chapman, Jennifer Neel, Robyn Pearman, Claudia Peebler, and Dale Rotramel, Jr.

Alan Turner will also be listed on the ballot but tells the Informer he is not actively seeking election. 

The forum will be broadcast live on channel 7. It is sponsored by the Derby National Education Association (DNEA) and the school board. The Kansas NEA will provide a moderator.  

The election will be held Nov. 2. 

Daniel Caudill is a reporter and the digital content manager for the Derby Informer. Contact him at daniel@derbyinformer.com for questions and news tips. 

