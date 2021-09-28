Derby Public Schools will soon have a new special services director.
Dawn Gresham, current assistant director of special services, will take over as head director starting Oct. 1. The school board approved her selection at its meeting on Sept. 27.
Gresham has been working in her current position since July 2020. Prior to joining Derby schools, she worked at other area school districts, including Wichita, and most recently, Hutchinson.
“It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be in this position,” she said. “I want to help serve as many families, students and staff as I can in the area of special education.”
“My best days are when I can help teams problem-solve and implement the necessary supports to make school a better place for all.”
Gresham said it has been valuable to learn the processes and procedures specific to Derby as the assistant special services director. That experience coupled with her years of experience in special education have helped prepare her to take on the new role.
Special services is a “small department with a huge role in the district,” Gresham said. The department’s responsibilities include providing oversight of individualized education plans (IEPs) and 504s, and the healthcare aspect of the district.
Now more than ever, that task is a large part of the department’s responsibilities, along with providing high quality special education.
Gresham thanked the district’s leadership team and the Derby Board of Education for entrusting her with the opportunity to “grow and serve USD 260.”
“I am really looking forward to working with the district leadership team. This team has such depth in terms of their knowledge and experiences,” she said. “I am a lifelong learner, so being afforded this opportunity to learn from some of the best is compelling.”
Nicki Seeley, current special services director, will be leaving Derby schools after Oct. 1.
“[Seeley] has been an amazing asset to the school district and is leaving to pursue new opportunities,” said Katie Carlson, communications director for Derby schools. “She has been working alongside Dawn and the special services team to ensure a seamless transition.”