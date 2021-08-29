Derby Public Schools is exploring a pay-to-ride busing program with hopes of having it in place for next school year.
Under the potential program, parents who live less than 2.5 miles away from their child’s school would be able to pay for busing services. Currently, the state only reimburses each school district for bus riders who live 2.5 miles or more away from their designated school building.
At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Derby Board of Education approved the formation of a committee of district staff, community members and administrators to research the logistics and feasibility of a potential pay-to-ride busing program in Derby. The move came after local parent Cassie Fagen made the case before the school board that some students, including her own, face an unsafe walk to school under the current policy.
“This walk is dangerous, and we need it to be rectified before there is a potentially tragic ending,” Fagen said in a written statement to the board.
Fagen lives about 2.2 miles from her kids’ elementary school, Derby Hills, and her students would have to cross K-15 and 63rd Street in order to get to school. There are six lanes of traffic and no crosswalks at the intersection.
She proposed Derby schools adopt a busing policy that exempts students with unsafe walks from the 2.5-mile requirement, as Wichita Public Schools has done.
Burke Jones, director of operations for Derby Public Schools, said the goals of the pay-to-ride committee would be further defined at its first meeting, but would include such topics as staffing requirements, maximum number of riders, costs to riders, and general feasibility of the program.
“One of my goals for this year was to study a pay-to-ride program for our students, and as we heard at the last meeting, we had a mother come and talk about the need for that,” he said. “Since the board packet came out, I’ve seen it talked about on social media; I’ve received a couple emails from parents encouraging us to study this.”
He plans to present final recommendations based on the committee’s findings to the school board in February or March 2022, with the aim of implementing the program for the 2022-2023 school year.
“That would give us time to publicize it, get the information out there for next school year,” he said. “There’s other districts that do it, so I think we have some roadmaps we can start with.”
Andover Public Schools utilizes a pay-to-ride busing program, which allows families living less than 2.5 miles away to pay for busing at a rate of $250 per student, with a maximum charge of $350 per family per year.
Board member Matthew Joyce supported the formation of the committee, saying he had personally seen how dangerous some of the intersections are when walking.
“I’ve done enough running around Derby over the last three-quarters of the year, that some of those intersections she was complaining about, I know exactly what she’s talking about,” he said. “And I’ve had enough close calls that I think this is probably long overdue.”
The board approved formation of the committee 6-0. Board member Mark Tillison was absent.