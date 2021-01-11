Derby_logo
COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Derby Public Schools reported 31 new confirmed cases in its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, the first update since students returned to school buildings Jan. 6.

The dashboard keeps track of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district each week. Friday’s update listed 13 new student cases and 18 new staff cases from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8.

Of the new confirmed student cases, there are six at the elementary-school level and seven at the high-school level.

Among staff, eight cases are in elementary schools, one in the middle schools, seven in the high school, and two at the non-attendance center.

Since the start of the semester, Derby Public Schools has reported 308 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 172 among students and 136 among staff. In total, about 11.4% of the district’s 1195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 2.5% of the district’s 6,832 students.

Click here for the district's weekly COVID-19 dashboard. 

