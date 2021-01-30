Derby Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, adding 26 new confirmed cases.
The dashboard keeps track of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district each week. Friday’s update listed 14 new student cases and 12 new staff cases from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29.
Of the new confirmed student cases, there are eight at the elementary-school level, five at the middle-school level and one at the high-school level.
Among staff, seven cases are in elementary schools, one at the middle schools, and four at the high school.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 388 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 220 among students and 168 among staff. In total, about 14% of the district’s 1,195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 3% of the district’s 6,832 students.
Click here to see the district's COVID-19 dashboard.