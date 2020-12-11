Derby Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, adding 24 new confirmed cases.
The dashboard keeps track of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district each week. Friday’s update listed six new student cases and 18 new staff cases from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11.
Of the new confirmed student cases, there are two at the elementary-school level, three at the middle-school level and one at the high-school level.
Among staff, seven cases are in elementary schools, two in the middle schools, five in the high school, and four at the non-attendance center.
