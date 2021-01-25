Derby Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, adding 22 new confirmed cases.
The dashboard keeps track of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district each week. Friday’s update listed 10 new student cases and 12 new staff cases from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22.
Of the new confirmed student cases, there are four at the elementary-school level, three at the middle-school level and three at the high-school level.
Among staff, three cases are in elementary schools, three in the middle schools, three in the high school, and three at the non-attendance center.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 362 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 206 among students and 156 among staff. In total, about 13% of the district’s 1,195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 3% of the district’s 6,832 students.
Click here to see the district's COVID-19 dashboard.