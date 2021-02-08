Derby Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, adding 15 new confirmed cases.
The dashboard keeps track of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district each week. Friday’s update listed 10 new student cases and five new staff cases from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5.
Of the new confirmed student cases, there are two at the elementary-school level, four at the middle-school level and four at the high-school level.
Among staff, four cases are in elementary schools and one is at the district’s non-attendance center.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 403 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 230 among students and 173 among staff. In total, about 14% of the district’s 1,195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 3% of the district’s 6,832 students.
