Derby’s nine elementary schools and Derby High School have been selected as Project Lead the Way Distinguished Schools for the 2019-2020 school year, a district news release said.
PLTW recognizes districts and schools “committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs.” At the elementary level, Derby schools’ PLTW modules give students exposure to coding. At Derby High School, three PLTW pathways – engineering, biomedical and computer science – are offered. Elementary and high school teachers have to go through training before they become certified to teach PLTW modules.