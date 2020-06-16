The Derby Community Foundation recently awarded the Derby Public Schools food service department a $480 grant to provide transportation of food boxes from the Central Kitchen facility to the Oaklawn area as part of the Farmers to Families produce distribution. Pictured are: Reba Smith, DCF Board Chair; Theresa Hearn, DCF Executive Director; Heather Bohaty, USD 260 Superintendent/DCF board member; Martha Lawson, USD 260 Food Service Director; and Becky Moeder, USD 260 Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.
Derby schools receives Community Foundation grant
