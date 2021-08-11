The Derby Board of Education approved a set of vehicle purchases at its Aug. 2 meeting for five buses and eight non-bus vehicles.
The first three buses are minibuses, including one that can accommodate up to three wheelchair passengers. Those buses were budgeted at $186,000 and will cost $180,500.
The other two buses are larger buses budgeted for $260,000. The cost including delivery will be $260,886. The two are required purchases to complete the district’s EPA rebate, meaning $40,000 will be coming back to the district upon completion.
The eight non-bus vehicles are for the operations department. Three Chevrolet Silverados, a Chevrolet Express Cargo Van, and four Ford F-250s will comprise the addition to the district’s vehicle fleet.
These vehicles were budgeted at $228,000 in the 2021-2022 capital outlay plan and are coming in under budget by $15,213. Remaining funds will be used for a welding bed and required toolboxes.