The district will provide free prepackaged meals to children up to 18 years old during the summer. The free meals will be provided June 1 through July 31. Each child will receive a breakfast and lunch during each visit. The meals will be provided through a curbside pickup service. Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Kitchen, Oaklawn Elementary, and Wineteer Elementary. Children must be present at first meal pickup, but will not need to be present at future pickups. There are no income requirements or address stipulations.
Derby schools providing free summer meals
