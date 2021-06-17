Derby Public Schools is planning to return to full, in-person instruction for the upcoming school year – marking a significant return to pre-pandemic norms for the district.
Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, detailed the district’s plan to start next school year fully in person at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on June 14. The school board will vote on the plan at its next meeting on June 30.
“Our learning modes, and we’re excited about this, for 2021-2022, is that we would be in-person, full-on next year,” she said. “And that we would only have those small number of virtual spots for qualifying students.”
Throughout the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic, the district determined its operations through a gating criteria chart, which was separated into green, red, and yellow columns. Based on local COVID-19 trends and criteria laid out in the chart, a gating committee determined every two weeks which column the district was currently in, and whether schools would operate remotely, in-person, or hybrid.
But if the school board gives the green light, there will be no “remote” options next year like those that were taught by Derby teachers in the 2020-2021 school year. Instead, a limited number of students will be able to attend third-party, virtual school programs, such as Accelus, which the district has allowed for grades six through 12 in years prior to the pandemic.
The district will also extend the limited virtual option to students in kindergarten through fifth grade for the first time this upcoming school year.
“We are wanting to keep our [virtual] numbers low, with our idea being that we are all coming back in person,” she said. “It would really only be our students that have health needs or some other extenuating circumstances in very small numbers at each level that we would accept into a virtual school.”
Students who participate in virtual schools will have their own teaching staff through the program, with administrators serving as “problem-solvers” and helping students enroll.
The school board’s meeting itself marked somewhat of a return-to-normal, as board members sat next to one another without masks or social distancing for the first time since the pandemic started.
The district is yet to determine its COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year, such as those for hand washing, masks, and visitors. The district did, however, ease most COVID-19 restrictions and reverse its mask mandate for its limited summer operations.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty said she plans to present suggested COVID-19 guidelines for next school year to the board in July.