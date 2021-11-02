A second COVID-19 testing site is now open in the Derby school district.
The new testing site is at Wineteer Elementary School, one of three USD 260 schools in Wichita. It joins the Educational Support Center in Derby in offering free COVID-19 testing to students and staff members who have been identified as a close contact – providing an alternative to quarantining.
“The site will offer families that live outside Derby city limits easier access for before-school testing,” reads a district release. “The additional site is staffed with existing personnel.”
Close contact and/or symptomatic family members of Derby students and staff are also eligible to be screened for COVID-19 if requested.
As of Oct. 22, the district said it had administered 4,058 tests – 151 of which came back positive. That’s a positive rate of 3.72%.
Students and staff members who are exposed to COVID-19 at school have the option of doing on-site antigen testing each day prior to attending class. Individuals that take part in this option, continue to be asymptomatic and maintain a consistent negative test through day eight do not need to stay home and can continue to come to school and school-sponsored activities.
Individuals that test positive are required to be picked up immediately and to quarantine per guidance from the state and county health departments. Those participating in on-site screening are required to wear a mask until they have finished their testing.
The first year of the testing program is covered by a $668,973 grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), much of which is designated for the staff and equipment necessary to run the testing program.
A third testing site is also expected to open at the Carlton Learning Center some time this school year, once construction is complete at the new Oaklawn Elementary School.
The ESC, 222 E. Madison Ave., is open for testing from 6 to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays. Wineteer’s testing site is open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. on weekdays.