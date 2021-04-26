Derby Public Schools will offer free meals to any child ages 1 to 18 this summer without income requirements, address stipulations or registration.
The USDA extended several waivers through summer 2021, allowing the district to offer free pre-packaged, curbside meals to children.
The program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 1 to July 30 at three different locations: the Central Kitchen in Derby, Oaklawn Elementary in Wichita, and Wineteer Elementary in Wichita.
No meals will be served July 5. The meal service may be canceled without notice in the event of inclement weather.
Parents must bring their children to the first meal pickup in order to verify the number of children in their household. They will then be given a numbered sign that they can use for the rest of the summer.